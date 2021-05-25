Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading 7% Higher

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $7.49. 1,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

