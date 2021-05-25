Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.30

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $27.81. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 338,285 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 310,212 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.