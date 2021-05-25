Critical Survey: The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 3 7 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 3.01 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Barclays $27.95 billion 1.61 $3.06 billion $0.49 21.14

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Volatility & Risk

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Barclays 12.64% 4.18% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barclays beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

