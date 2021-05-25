Analysts Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MNR opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

