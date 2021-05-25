Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.
TSE QTRH opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.
