Eagle Materials Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

