CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.03. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

