Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Kamada stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.01. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

