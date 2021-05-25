Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$19.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Shares of HRX opened at C$17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.11. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

