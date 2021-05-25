Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

May 25th, 2021


Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £492.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

