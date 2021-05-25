Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £492.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.