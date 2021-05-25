Jefferies Financial Group Comments on City Developments Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for City Developments in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDEVY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on City Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CDEVY stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.76%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

