Jefferies Financial Group Comments on City Developments Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for City Developments in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDEVY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on City Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.76%.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
