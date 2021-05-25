Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.39 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

