NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 181.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

