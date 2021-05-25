Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brady Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brady in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $56.46 on Monday. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $45,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,386. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

