Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

