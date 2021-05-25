Kingfisher’s (KGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

LON KGF opened at GBX 360.90 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.85. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 178.90 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

