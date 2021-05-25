Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 516.30 ($6.75).

RMG opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 553.99 ($7.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 250.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.41%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

