HYCON 24-Hour Volume Tops $414.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $414.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 115.5% higher against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00108750 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,972,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,972,671 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.