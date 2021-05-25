The Gap (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,848. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

