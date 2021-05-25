Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

