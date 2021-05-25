Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

XHR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,224 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $5,139,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

