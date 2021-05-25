Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

