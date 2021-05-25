Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

ORBC opened at $11.20 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

