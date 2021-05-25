Karat Packaging Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 25th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Karat Packaging’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KRT opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

