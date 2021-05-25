Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. 3,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,572 shares of company stock worth $4,468,846 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.