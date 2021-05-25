Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) rose 6% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Triumph Group traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 8,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,082,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $2,241,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $906.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

