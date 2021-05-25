Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $37.29. Franchise Group shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

