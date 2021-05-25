Redwood Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 15,587 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the average daily volume of 1,924 call options.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

