Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,000% compared to the typical volume of 168 call options.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

