Insider Buying: Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Buys 2,610,000 Shares of Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Martin Blair bought 2,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).
LON:STAR opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).
About Starcom
