Insider Buying: Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Buys 2,610,000 Shares of Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Martin Blair bought 2,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

LON:STAR opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starcom plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

About Starcom

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

