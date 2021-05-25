Raymond James Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

AUY stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.