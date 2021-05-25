Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

