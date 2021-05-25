American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.