Mistras Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Mistras Group stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

