Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SC. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

