ChemoCentryx (CCXI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

5/13/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

5/13/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

5/13/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

5/13/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

5/5/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get ChemoCentryx Inc alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock worth $2,709,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.