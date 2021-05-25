Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.34 ($40.40).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.36 ($53.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €45.84 ($53.93).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

