Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.34 ($40.40).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.36 ($53.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €45.84 ($53.93).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

