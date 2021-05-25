Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €232.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

