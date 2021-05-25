Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.