AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

CS stock opened at €22.52 ($26.49) on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.87.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.