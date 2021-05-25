Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 761.00. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

