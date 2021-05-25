POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 24,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 287,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm has a market cap of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.