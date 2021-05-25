Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,375.87

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $240,375.87 and $252.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00837487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

