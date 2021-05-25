Holo Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $178.39 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

