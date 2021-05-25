Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $28,921.22 and $48,586.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00837487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

