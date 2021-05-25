Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 26,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.31.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.