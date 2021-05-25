Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

