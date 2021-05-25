Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $210.25 and last traded at $210.25. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

