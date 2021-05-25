Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Up 3%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 252,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,137,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.