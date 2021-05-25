Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Up 5.5%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

